Help defeat the 'Equality Act' which threatens all our freedoms -- Contact your U.S. Rep and Senators today!

The so-called 'Equality Act' is one of the MOST EXTREME anti-life, pro-LGBT indoctrination bills ever proposed. [Read more about the bill, below.]



If passed, conscientious objection to abortion (performing and funding) could be punished, boys will be able to shower in girls' locker rooms, church schools could be forced to allow homosexual teachers, pastors may be forced to perform gay “marriage” ceremonies, and the list goes on.



It literally contains deadly poison for conservatives and Christians in the United States. And, its harmless-sounding name tries to hide this insidious reality.



As a freedom-loving American, could we ask you to heed this urgent call to CONTACT your U.S. Representative and Senators between now and next week?



The Democratic House Majority Leader just announced that this bill will come up for a vote next week in the House of Representatives. Later, it is also likely to come up for a vote in the Senate.



So, we need to act quickly.



It may be the last opportunity we have to voice our shared opposition to this morally and socially repugnant bill.



You can contact your U.S. Congressmen in one easy step using one simple contact form that LifeSite is making available, here . It is called Voter Voice and it will automatically match you to your representatives' email and Twitter accounts .



With one click, your message is sent directly to your representative(s), without having to look up any of their contact details. Additionally you will have the option to call their office .



And, the message, which calls on our congressmen to oppose this bill, is already written for you (you can edit it, of course), and all you have to do is press 'SEND'!



The bill has nothing to do with "equality," or with extending the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which is how it is being touted by the leftists in the mainstream media.



To the contrary, it has been described as a short-list of the worst possible elements of the Radical Left's agenda in Congress.



We need to tell our Congressmen that WE WILL NOT ACCEPT this outrageous attack on our freedoms and on life, itself!



It couldn't be more simple. Just fill in your details and contact your state's U.S. Representatives and Senators with this urgent message. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'The Left’s abolition of the truth' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/the-lefts-abolition-of-the-truth

Below are some of the devastating critiques of 'Equality Act,' leveled by some of the best conservative, Christian minds in the country.



ON LIFE:



Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), has written that the 'Equality Act' will include, "the largest expansion of taxpayer-funded abortion this country has ever seen.”

"Under this big new umbrella of 'discrimination,'" continued Perkins, "any American who doesn’t want to fund, offer, perform, or participate in abortion on demand will have no real choice. They can conform — or they can be punished."



"Every wall that’s been built between abortion and the government would come crashing down, including the Hyde Amendment, the pro-conscience Weldon Amendment, and several international barriers that keep our country from exporting abortion."

ON CHRISTIANITY, RELIGIOUS FREEDOM and LGBT INDOCTRINATION:



Lloyd Marcus, of the American Thinker publication, has written about the 'Equality Act' in the following terms:

"LGBTQ enforcer and homosexual Democrat congressman David Cicilline is sponsor of the Equality Act. Cicilline's evil bill is the most aggressive assault on our constitutional religious liberties in U.S. history...If the Equality Act becomes the law of the land, every outrageous, tyrannical demand [of LGBTQ activists/enforcers] will become reality."

And, Liberty Counsel Action, a law and policy education, training and advocacy organization which, among other things, advances religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, and the family has extensively criticized the 'Equality Act'.



On their webpage, dedicated to analyzing the 'Equality Act', which you can access below, Liberty Counsel Action state:

"The 'Equality' Act' elevates 'sexual orientation and gender identity' to the same protected category as race. It will violate the religious freedom of Americans in numerous ways."

They go on to list the areas of life which this bill will affect:

"It will impact all employers, including religious and non-profit organizations; contractors; houses of worship; public, private, and religious schools; curriculum; bathrooms; sports; daycare providers; shelters; hospitals; places of gatherings; entertainment providers; counselors; foster care and adoption; biological parents; landlords; anywhere providing a “good, service, or program,” including those advertised online; transportation drivers; and all local, state, and federal entities and many other areas."

And, as they note: "[T]here is NO RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION to this bill!"

Taking into account all of these potential threats to Life, religious freedom, and our republican democracy, itself, it is easy to see how the so-called 'Equality Act' has been called a "poison pill."



Please act today and contact your U.S. Representative and Senators, and tell them to oppose this terrible bill. Thank you!